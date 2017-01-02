Man Spends N7million on New Year Drinks in Owerri Club (Photos)

MyNaijaInfo.com

YANKEE Spends 7Million on New Year Drinks. As Part of the New Year Celebration, A Man Spent over N7million Naira On drinks Bought in ‘Club Opium’ in Owerri, The Imo State Capital last night. The Invoice was shared by his Friend on Social Media Who Was part of the “Consumers”. ALSO READ: Tekno Leaves MMMG, His New Move Will Shock You!! Some of the Drinks Bought Were: Ace of Spade, Krystal Champagne and others. See the Invoice below. What do You think guys?

