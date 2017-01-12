Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man United legend: Why Zlatan Ibrahimovic is so important to Jose Mourinho – Express.co.uk

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Express.co.uk

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Man United legend: Why Zlatan Ibrahimovic is so important to Jose Mourinho
Express.co.uk
ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC has helped Manchester United get their swagger back, according to former defender Gary Pallister. By Bruce Archer. PUBLISHED: 15:29, Thu, Jan 12, 2017 | UPDATED: 16:09, Thu, Jan 12, 2017 …
Mitten: Mourinho's atmosphere call was rightESPN FC (blog)
Man United v Liverpool: Arsenal hero Martin Keown makes predictionDaily Star
Man United and Liverpool truly hate each other — their century-old rivalry has seen racism, tragedy and moreMirror.co.uk
Yahoo Sports –Goal.com –Telegraph.co.uk –Eurosport.com
all 239 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.