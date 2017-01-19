Man up, Donald, and shed a tear – Times LIVE
Man up, Donald, and shed a tear
Times LIVE
Donald Trump has one big lesson to learn from outgoing US President Barack Obama – he needs to learn to be cool about crying. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. "If he could squeeze one tear out during his inauguration" tomorrow, "people will turn …
