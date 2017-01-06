Man Wins 10m At Airtel Promo, Slumps During Presentation (Photos)

Airtel N10m Winner Slumps During Presentation. Mr Chinonso Ikezulumba has emerged winner of the just concluded #Airtelonaire Promo in Anambra State. Meanwhile, something amazing happened during the prize Presentation at the Awka Airtel Office. Read Below: The young Winner, Chinonso probably thought everything was a joke until the Airtel Staff brought out the real cheque after presenting the dummy. Fascinated by what he saw, the Winner slumped, although he regained consciousness after a few minutes. When asked, He revealed that he is a petty fashion goods trader at Nnewi but that his business has since collapsed. He had prayed to God over the Christmas to give him N10M to start his business again and just like that, the money came via Airtel promo. “My dear friends, may God meet you all this year at your points of need, Amen” – He concluded. See Exclusive Pictures Below;

