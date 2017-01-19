Pages Navigation Menu

Man With One Hand Spotted Riding a Bike in Ojodu-Berger, Lagos (Photos)

A physical challenged man was spotted riding a motorcycle in the Ojodu Berger area of Lagos state.

Many online users complained about the danger in a man with one hand riding a motorcycle which needs the use of both hands to operate it. See more photo below;

