Manager urges N-Delta leaders to embrace Buhari’s peace offer

By Emma Aziken

Senator James Manager, representing Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta South, has called on leaders and youths of the Niger Delta to embrace the new offer of peace from the Presidency, saying it is a window that must be explored for the overall good of the polity.

Reflecting on the visit of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to the Niger Delta, Senator Manager also said the goodwill of the Niger Delta people should be reciprocated by the Federal Government in scaling down the militarisation of the region.

Expressing satisfaction with the visit, Senator Manager said: “For me, the olive branch is very clear to the Niger Delta leaders and youths and all those who feel aggrieved in one way or another, to engage the peace moves so that we can resolve whatever the issue is.

“So, the visit of the Vice-President, in my opinion, is a clear expression of the Presidency’s stance to resolve whatever issue at stake. It leaves nobody in doubt that the Presidency is ready to dialogue and people must be ready and willing to embrace peace and that peace is the best way out because nobody is enjoying what is happening there.

“I am calling on everybody to embrace peace and the demands of the Niger Delta people, as the Vice-President has told us, will be looked into with a view to addressing them, and so let everybody embrace peace. Of course, they are saying that the militarisation of the zone must be stopped, so they must look into all the issues. They have to look into all the issues, but let the bombing of oil pipelines and oil installations stop.

“Stop the bombing, stop the pipeline vandalism and let everybody embrace peace. The government appears to be sincere, more than ever before, with the visit of the Vice-President. He loudly proclaimed to the hearing of everybody that he was just an emissary of his principal, the President, so let us embrace and let peace reign in the land.

“The Federal Government is not enjoying it, the state government is not enjoying it, the people are not enjoying it. Nobody is enjoying it and what is important is to embrace peace; so that whatever that is the issue can be discussed and resolved.”

