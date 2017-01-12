Manchester City Charged By FA Over Anti-doping Rules

The Football Association have charged English Premier League side Manchester City in relation to the rules on Anti-Doping.

A short statement from the FA has revealed that the Premier League side have been charged after failing to ensure that their ‘Club Whereabouts’ information was accurate.

“Manchester City have been charged in relation to The FA’s Rules on Anti-Doping. It is alleged the club failed to ensure that their ‘Club Whereabouts’ information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d),”

According to a number of reports, the charge relates to administration errors and the club are likely to be hit with a fine, rather than a more serious punishment.

Man City have been given until January 19 to respond to the charge.

