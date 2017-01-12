Manchester City charged by FA over anti-doping rules

Manchester City charged by the Football Association (FA) on Wednesday in England for failing to ensure anti-doping officials knew where players were for drugs testing. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that clubs are required to provide accurate details of training sessions and player whereabouts so that they are available for testing at all…

