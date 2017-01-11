Manchester City charged in relation to FA rules on anti-doping – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Manchester City charged in relation to FA rules on anti-doping
The Guardian
Manchester City have until 19 January to respond to the charge. Photograph: Jan Kruger/Uefa via Getty Images. Jamie Jackson and Sean Ingle. Wednesday 11 January 2017 12.25 EST Last modified on Wednesday 11 January 2017 19.55 EST. Share on …
FA charges Man City over anti-doping rules
Manchester City hit by FA charge in relation to anti-doping rules
Manchester City charged by the Football Association in regards to anti-doping rules
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG