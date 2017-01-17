Manchester City consider appeal over size of Bacary Sagna’s £40000 fine for ’10 against 12′ Instagram post – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Manchester City consider appeal over size of Bacary Sagna's £40000 fine for '10 against 12' Instagram post
Telegraph.co.uk
Manchester City are considering appealing against the size of Bacary Sagna's fine for misconduct in the belief that the Football Association have been guilty of double standards. Sagna was fined £40,000 by the FA for an Instagram post in which the City …
City to appeal Bacary Sagna fine for Instagram post about referee
Bacary Sagna fine: Man City star to pay £40000
Manchester City shocked at FA decision to fine defender Bacary Sagna over Instagram post
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG