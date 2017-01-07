Manchester City Stroll To 5-0 Victory Over West Ham
Manchester City responded to their critics in emphatic fashion in their FA Cup third round encounter against West Ham at the London stadium. City and their head coach, Pep Guardiola have been under pressure in recent times, following a 1-0 loss to Liverpool and then his infamous interview following a slim 2-1 win over Burnley. …
