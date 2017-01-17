Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Yaya Toure and Alexis Sanchez – Bleacher Report

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Bleacher Report

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Yaya Toure and Alexis Sanchez
Bleacher Report
Manchester City's Yaya Toure has reportedly rejected a lucrative offer to move to the Chinese Super League. The veteran midfielder is said to have rebuffed £430,000 per week to stay at the Etihad Stadium. Toure has actually knocked back interest from …
Yaya Toure Midfielder rejected huge China offers — reportsPulse Nigeria
Man City star Yaya Toure rejects offers to move to ChinaDaily Mail
Manchester City's Yaya Toure has turned down a huge offer from China, says agentEurosport.co.uk
Mirror.co.uk –BBC Sport –Yahoo Sports –Evening Standard
all 31 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.