Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Yaya Toure and Alexis Sanchez – Bleacher Report
|
Bleacher Report
|
Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Yaya Toure and Alexis Sanchez
Bleacher Report
Manchester City's Yaya Toure has reportedly rejected a lucrative offer to move to the Chinese Super League. The veteran midfielder is said to have rebuffed £430,000 per week to stay at the Etihad Stadium. Toure has actually knocked back interest from …
Yaya Toure Midfielder rejected huge China offers — reports
Man City star Yaya Toure rejects offers to move to China
Manchester City's Yaya Toure has turned down a huge offer from China, says agent
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG