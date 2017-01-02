Pep ranks City as 2nd-tier team – co-author – ESPN FC
|
Pep ranks City as 2nd-tier team – co-author
Craig Burley looks to see how Pep Guardiola handles the newly added challenge of losing Fernandinho to red card suspension. Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City are the equivalent of Spanish side Villarreal, according to renowned Spanish journalist …
