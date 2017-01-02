Manchester City vs Burnley live score and goal updates from the Etihad – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Manchester City vs Burnley live score and goal updates from the Etihad
Mirror.co.uk
Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns as Burnley visit the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Monday. Midfielder Leroy Sane remains a doubt after missing the last two games with an unspecified muscle injury. Captain Vincent Kompany (knee) …
Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League live goal updates: Sergio Aguero left on the bench by Guardiola
Not winning title not a disaster – Guardiola
LIVE Manchester City – Burnley – Premier League Football – 2 January 2017
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG