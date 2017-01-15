Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool: Talking points from Old Trafford – SkySports

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SkySports

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool: Talking points from Old Trafford
SkySports
Manchester United battled back to earn a 1-1 draw with visitors Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. Zlatan Ibrahimovic came up with the all important equaliser for the hosts with just six minutes to play, after James Milner had fired in from the
Ibrahimovic laments 'simple mistakes' despite late equaliserIrish Independent
EPL Notes: Man United, Liverpool struggle to rise to the occasion and moreSports Illustrated
Jurgen Klopp: This is what is happening with Joel Matip… it's frustratingDaily Star
South China Morning Post –Mirror.co.uk –Fox Sports –The Guardian
all 877 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.