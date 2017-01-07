Manchester United 4-0 Reading: Wayne Rooney makes history as Red Devils cruise through – 5 things we learned – Mirror.co.uk
Mirror.co.uk
Manchester United 4-0 Reading: Wayne Rooney makes history as Red Devils cruise through – 5 things we learned
Wayne Rooney equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's goalscoring record for Manchester United as Jose Mourinho's side swatted aside Reading. Rooney made it 249 goals for United with his seventh-minute effort to stand alongside Charlton, leaving the Reds …
Wayne Rooney honoured to equal Charlton's Manchester United record
Wayne Rooney equals the all-time Manchester United goalscoring record
Manchester United vs Reading player ratings: Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford star at Old Trafford
