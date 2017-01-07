Pages Navigation Menu

Manchester United 4-0 Reading: Wayne Rooney makes history as Red Devils cruise through – 5 things we learned – Mirror.co.uk

Manchester United 4-0 Reading: Wayne Rooney makes history as Red Devils cruise through – 5 things we learned
Wayne Rooney equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's goalscoring record for Manchester United as Jose Mourinho's side swatted aside Reading. Rooney made it 249 goals for United with his seventh-minute effort to stand alongside Charlton, leaving the Reds …
Wayne Rooney honoured to equal Charlton's Manchester United recordThe Guardian
Wayne Rooney equals the all-time Manchester United goalscoring recordSkySports
Manchester United vs Reading player ratings: Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford star at Old TraffordThe Independent
ESPN FC –Irish Times –Telegraph.co.uk –Sports Mole
all 167 news articles »

