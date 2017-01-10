Manchester United arrive team hotel ahead of League Cup semi-final game (Photos)
Manchester United have arrived at their team hotel ahead of tonight’s League Cup semi-final clash against Hull City. The Red Devils take on the Tigers for a place in the final with both sides enjoying FA Cup success at the weekend. The former European champion had comfortably beaten Reading 4-0 to extend their win streak …
