Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester United arrive team hotel ahead of League Cup semi-final game (Photos)

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United have arrived at their team hotel ahead of tonight’s League Cup semi-final clash against Hull City. The Red Devils take on the Tigers for a place in the final with both sides enjoying FA Cup success at the weekend. The former European champion had comfortably beaten Reading 4-0 to extend their win streak …

