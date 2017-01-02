Manchester United Beat 10-Man West Ham 2-0
Manchester United have now won five Premier League games on the bounce and it is only a measure of how serious their opponents are that United remain sixth on the League table. Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City have kept the top spots competitive and there’s a sense that this season just might go down …
