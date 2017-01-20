Manchester United Dethrone Real Madrid As World’s Richest Club [See Top 20]

Manchester United have dethroned Real Madrid – who held top spot for 11 years – after accumulating a record revenue of 689m euros (£515m) during the 2015-16 term.

According to a report published by Deloitte, the 20-time English champions generated the most revenue of any football club in the world last season, thanks largely to a commercial earning growth of €100m.

Madrid have slipped to third place, behind Barcelona, who stay second. All three top clubs broke the €600m barrier for revenue last term.

Manchester City have climbed into the top five for the first time, behind fourth-place Bayern Munich, while Leicester City have broken into the top 20 for the first time following their Premier League title win and qualification for the Champions League.

The 20 highest-earning clubs in the world generated €7.4bn of revenue in 2015-16, an increase of 12 per cent on the previous year. The eight Premier League clubs in the top 20 generated close to half of that amount (€3.2bn).

Dan Jones, partner in the Sports Business Group at Deloitte, said Manchester United’s record revenues were achieved by “phenomenal commercial revenue growth”.

He added: “In recent years, their ability to secure commercial partnerships with value in excess of that achievable by their peers has been the crucial factor in enabling the club to regain their place at the top of the money league. “That said, they’ll face strong competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid to retain the top spot in next year’s edition, due to the lack of Champions League football, the weakening of the pound against the euro and, over the longer term, as other clubs enter the commercial market demanding similar deals, using United as the precedent.”

See the rice list below:

Deloitte Football Money League Table

Rank +/- Team 2015/16 Revenue (£m) 2014/15 Revenue (£m) 1 +2 Manchester United 515.3 395.2 2 = Barcelona 463.8 426.6 3 -2 Real Madrid 463.8 439 4 +1 Bayern Munich 442.7 360.6 5 +1 Manchester City 392.6 352.6 6 -2 Paris Saint-Germain 389.6 365.8 7 = Arsenal 350.4 331.3 8 = Chelsea 334.6 319.5 9 = Liverpool 302 298.1 10 = Juventus 255.1 246.4 11 = Borussia Dortmund 212.3 213.5 12 = Tottenham 209.2 195.9 13 +3 Atletico Madrid 171 134.4 14 -1 Schalke 04 167.9 167.1 15 = Roma 163.2 136.3 16 -2 AC Milan 160.6 151.5 17 +1 Zenit St Petersburg 147 127.7 18 N/A West Ham 143.8 122.4 19 +1 Inter Milan 134 125.4 20 N/A Leicester City 172.1 128.7

The post Manchester United Dethrone Real Madrid As World’s Richest Club [See Top 20] appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

