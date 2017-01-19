Pages Navigation Menu

Manchester United Extend Antonio Valencia’s Stay For Another Year

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Sports

Manchester United have extended right-back Antonio Valencia’s contract by a year, according to Manchester Evening News. The Ecuador international has impressed this season, making the right-back spot his own under Jose Mourinho. The 31-year-old last signed a new deal with the club back in 2014 before Louis van Gaal began his spell at the club. …

