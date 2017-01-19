Manchester United Extend Antonio Valencia’s Stay For Another Year

Manchester United have extended right-back Antonio Valencia’s contract by a year, according to Manchester Evening News. The Ecuador international has impressed this season, making the right-back spot his own under Jose Mourinho. The 31-year-old last signed a new deal with the club back in 2014 before Louis van Gaal began his spell at the club. …

The post Manchester United Extend Antonio Valencia’s Stay For Another Year appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

