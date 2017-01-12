Manchester United News Twitter Account blasts a Nigerian Man who showed Interest in Working for Them

Here’s a conversation between a Nigerian guy

named David Ade @Dayveed_Ade and Manchester United news Twitter account

@MUFCLatestNews which is being run by Paul Bienkowski, @paulbienkowski.

David Ade had approached @MUFCLatestNews for a job after

he saw an advert the account published. They needed writers for their

Manchester United news account.

David had some issues he pointed

to @

This post was syndicated from Jobzilla Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

