Manchester United beat Barcelona, Real Madrid to top Deloitte rich list – Eurosport.com

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Sports


Manchester United beat Barcelona, Real Madrid to top Deloitte rich list
Manchester United are back on top of the Deloitte Football Money League for the first time since 2005 but the pound's fall against the euro means they may struggle to beat Barcelona and Real Madrid next year.
