Manchester United Receive Double Injury Boost Ahead of Liverpool Clash
Manchester United duo Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo are set to be included in the Red Devils’ squad for their Premier League match against Liverpool. Ibrahimovic missed United’s FA Cup win over Reading due to illness, while Rojo was substituted during the match thanks to a muscle problem. Speaking ahead of United’s derby clash with …
The post Manchester United Receive Double Injury Boost Ahead of Liverpool Clash appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG