Manchester United Receive Double Injury Boost Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United duo Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo are set to be included in the Red Devils’ squad for their Premier League match against Liverpool. Ibrahimovic missed United’s FA Cup win over Reading due to illness, while Rojo was substituted during the match thanks to a muscle problem. Speaking ahead of United’s derby clash with …

