Manchester United Receive Double Injury Boost Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Manchester United duo Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo are set to be included in the Red Devils’ squad for their Premier League match against Liverpool. Ibrahimovic missed United’s FA Cup win over Reading due to illness, while Rojo was substituted during the match thanks to a muscle problem. Speaking ahead of United’s derby clash with …

The post Manchester United Receive Double Injury Boost Ahead of Liverpool Clash appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

