Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester United set to complete winger deal this month: Jose Mourinho is keen to sort it – Express.co.uk

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Express.co.uk

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Manchester United set to complete winger deal this month: Jose Mourinho is keen to sort it
Express.co.uk
But the winger has been disappointing and has failed to beak into the team under Jose Mourinho. He struggled under Louis van Gaal last term and fell down the pecking order. Memphis Depay GETTY. Memphis Depay is set to leave Manchester United this …
Manchester United's Luke Shaw set to get more game time – reportESPN FC
Valencia extends United contractVanguard
Man United Transfer News: Major done deal, Chelsea eye star, Monaco raidDaily Star
Manchester Evening News –90min –Mirror.co.uk –International Business Times UK
all 128 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.