Manchester United To Activate De Gea’s Contract Extension

Manchester United are reportedly set to activate a one-year extension in David de Gea’s contract.

The goalkeeper has two years left on his current deal, but The Sun say United will extend it until 2020 and give him a pay rise to make him one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

Real Madrid have been long-term admirers of De Gea and came agonisingly close to sealing a deal in 2015 but the move fell through.

A United insider said: “The club are looking to exercise their option to extend David’s deal this summer.

“He will be given a pay increase. He has consistently been one of the best goalkeepers in the world for a number of years now.

“There shouldn’t be any problems, but clubs have been sniffing around him for a number of years now.”

The post Manchester United To Activate De Gea’s Contract Extension appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

