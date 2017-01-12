Pages Navigation Menu

Manchester United Trigger One-year Option On Marouane Fellaini’s Contract

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United have triggered a one-year option in Marouane Fellaini’s contract, extending his stay at Old Trafford until the summer of 2018

Accoridng to the Daily Mail, Although it was widely believed that Fellaini had signed a five-year contract when he moved from Everton for £27.5million in 2013, United always had an option to activate the final 12 months of the deal.

Manchester United decided to exercise that right some time  in December at a time when Fellaini was weighing up the possibility of a move to Italy as well as offers from China.

Fellaini would have been able to talk to foreign clubs from January 1 before becoming a free agent in the summer had United not extended his contract.

It’s understood that the Belgian international is very happy working under Jose Mourinho and would welcome the opportunity to sign a new long-term deal if it was offered, although no talks have taken place.

 

