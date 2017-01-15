Pages Navigation Menu

Manchester United v Liverpool, EPL RESULT: Honours even at Old Trafford – Daily Mail

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Manchester United v Liverpool, EPL RESULT: Honours even at Old Trafford
That draw moves Liverpool up to second in the table, five points behind Chelsea. United are sixth and remain three points behind Manchester City above them and 13 behind Chelsea. 17:51. Full-time: Manchester United 1 Liverpool 1. Ibrahimovic wins a …

