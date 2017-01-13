Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba becomes first Premier League player to have his own Twitter emoji – Daily Mail

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Manchester United's Paul Pogba becomes first Premier League player to have his own Twitter emoji
Daily Mail
Manchester United star Paul Pogba made history on Friday afternoon by becoming the first player in Premier League history to get his very own Twitter emoji. An image of the £89million summer signing from Juventus can now be activated on the social

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.