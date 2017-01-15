Pages Navigation Menu

Mandela's grandson arrested for child maintenance

South African Broadcasting Corporation

Mandela's grandson arrested for child maintenance
South African Broadcasting Corporation
A warrant for Mbuso Mandela's arrest was issued after he failed to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's court last week. (Twitter). Tags: Gauteng · Johannesburg · Maintenance · Nelson Mandela · Mbuso Mandela · Nelson Mandela's grandson, Mbuso, will …
