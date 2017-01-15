Mandela’s grandson arrested for child maintenance – South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
Mandela's grandson arrested for child maintenance
South African Broadcasting Corporation
A warrant for Mbuso Mandela's arrest was issued after he failed to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's court last week. (Twitter). Tags: Gauteng · Johannesburg · Maintenance · Nelson Mandela · Mbuso Mandela · Nelson Mandela's grandson, Mbuso, will …
Mandela grandson arrested for failing to pay child support
Mandela's Relative Accused Of Failing To Pay Child Support And Spends Weekend In Custody
Mandela's grandson arrested for not paying maintenance
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG