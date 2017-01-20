Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mantashe: Slate politics within ANC are problematic & dangerous – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Mantashe: Slate politics within ANC are problematic & dangerous
Eyewitness News
The ANC secretary-general made the remarks while delivering the Joe Slovo memorial lecture in East London on Thursday. FILE: ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe takes questions on the NEC meetings that took place all weekend from the Press.
Mantashe lays cards on tableIndependent Online
I'm no bag carrier, Mantashe says about succession raceHerald live
Broken branches threaten ANC treeMail & Guardian

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.