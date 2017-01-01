Pages Navigation Menu

‘Many enemies’ singled out in New Year wishes – Tribune-Review

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments

'Many enemies' singled out in New Year wishes
Tribune-Review
PALM BEACH, Florida — President-elect Donald Trump has an unusual New Year's message for his Twitter followers. He is wishing a “Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly.” Trump adds …

This post was syndicated from World - Google News.

