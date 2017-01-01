Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Many escape death as female suicide bomber storm tea shops in Maiduguri

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

daily post

What could have resulted to high casualty figure was averted in Maiduguri, Borno State, Saturday night, as a female suicide bomber blew herself up few minutes to the New Year. The lone female suicide bomber had targeted a crowd at a tea joint, in Custom area of Maiduguri, opposite Sanda Kyarimi Primary School. A police […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Many escape death as female suicide bomber storm tea shops in Maiduguri

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.