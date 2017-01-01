Many escape death as female suicide bomber storm tea shops in Maiduguri
What could have resulted to high casualty figure was averted in Maiduguri, Borno State, Saturday night, as a female suicide bomber blew herself up few minutes to the New Year. The lone female suicide bomber had targeted a crowd at a tea joint, in Custom area of Maiduguri, opposite Sanda Kyarimi Primary School. A police […]
