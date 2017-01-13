Pages Navigation Menu

Many feared killed as multiple blasts rock Adamawa town

Reports reaching DAILY POST say people have been killed in a multiple bomb blast that rocked Madagali town of Adamawa State on Friday morning. It was gathered that three bombs went off at a crowded motor park on the outskirt of the town. Speaking with DAILY POST, an official of the National Emergency Management Agency, […]

