Many injured in Akwa Ibom as indigenes clash with Hausa/Fulani residents

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Akwa Ibom, News | 0 comments

A bloody clash between Hausa\Fulani scavengers and some local residents of Itiam Etoi in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, has left no fewer than three persons dead and scores injured. The incident, which happened on Wednesday, saw a Hausa scrap dealer transporting a power generator on wheelbarrow and was accosted around the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

