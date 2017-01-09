Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Many more Chibok girls returning soon – Buhari

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

FOLLOWING the commemoration of the 1,000th day of the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls by Boko Haram insurgents yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration is hopeful that many more of them will still return as soon as practicable. Buhari, in a statement Sunday by his spokesman Femi Adesina, recommitted the Federal Government to […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Many more Chibok girls returning soon – Buhari appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.