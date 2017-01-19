“Many religions started from here. It is the house of God” – Ooni of Ife Says of the ‘Osoosi’ Temple

The gates of the ancient city of Ile-Ife believed to be the source of mankind were thrown open Tuesday evening as people trooped in from all over the world to join the multitude people of the sacred town in celebrating Osoosi, believed to be the father of philanthropy and religious congregation for purity and sanity […]

