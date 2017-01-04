Pages Navigation Menu

Many reportedly kidnapped by gunmen along Ikorodu/Mile 12 road – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Many reportedly kidnapped by gunmen along Ikorodu/Mile 12 road
Vanguard
There was pandemonium on Ikorodu/ Mile 12 road today,Wednesday as some suspected gunmen kidnapped many and disposed people of their valuables. The incident which occurred at Owode-Elede inward Mile 12 was said to be at about 5am, lasted for …

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

