Many vehicles trapped at borders as ban on imports takes off

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has kicked off the implementation of the policy banning importation of vehicles through the land borders with many vehicles trapped at the borders. The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Seme Chapter, however, disclosed said that so many vehicles were trapped at the border posts. The Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Seme Command, Mr Selechang Taupyen, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry that the service had to comply with government’s fiscal policy.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

