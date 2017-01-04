Mao calls for protection of lawyers in Mumbere case

Democratic Party (DP) President Nobert Mao has called for the protection of lawyers in the ongoing murder case against the Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere and the victims of the recent clashes in Kasese.

Mao made the call after one of the lawyers in the case Samuel Muyizzi, who is also DP legal adviser, was attacked on Monday night by unknown people who reportedly demanded that he withdraws from the case.

Addressing the press on Tuesday at the DP Headquarters in Kampala, Mao said that he has spoken with the Leader of Opposition in Parliament Winnie Kiiza to ensure that the lawyers in the case are protected.

“Muyizzi was attacked on Monday night in town and the attackers were demanding that he withdraws from representing the victims of the Kasese violence. We are very concerned. This morning I spoke with Winnie Kiiza and told her to use her office to defend the lawyers.

Mao also revealed that DP has put up a reward of sh1 million to be given to anyone who comes out with credible information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those who last month murdered the DP chairman Rwampara constituency, Apollo Karibiita.

“So far one suspect has been apprehended but the accomplices are still at large. We do not know the motivation for his murder, but we cannot rule out politics. We shall leave no stone unturned,” said Mao.

Karibita, aged 54, went missing on December 26, 2016 and his wife reported the disappearance the following day at Mwizi Police Post in Mbarara

His body was recovered on Wednesday December 28th in a farm in Karamurani cell, Mwizi sub County, Rwampara County during a search mounted by local residents led by the LC 1 Chairman.

DP plans for 2017

Mao also revealed that the party has finalized its strategic plan for 2016-2021 where the Uganda Young Democrats and the Women’s League of the party will this year hold their delegates conferences to approve their programmes.

“We are going to organize a massive national wide recruitment exercise for members,” Mao said.

Mao further stated that the party will launch alternative policy document on fixing Uganda’s broken health system.

“Such policies can help government on making informed decisions and so far DP has so far launched alternative policies on Education, Agriculture and employment.”

