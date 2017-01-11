Maradona : Icardi Should Not Be Part Of Argentina’s Squad

Argentina legend Diego Maradona does not think Inter Milan captain, Mauro Icardi is worthy to play for Albiceleste and says he should be the seventh choice striker.

Icardi’s national debut came in a world cup qualifier against Uruguay back in 2013 and has not featured since. He has been sublime in the Serie A, scoring 14 goals already this season.

Edgardo Bauza has said he’ll be open to adding the 23-year-old to his setup, but Maradona does not think he should make the cut.

“Let Icardi be the seventh striker, not the fourth. Before calling up Icardi, I’d pick [43-year-old Daniel] Bazan Vera,” Maradona told Radio Rivadavia.

“I really like Lucas Pratto. I would prefer to leave Icardi away from the national team.”

