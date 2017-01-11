Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Maradona : Icardi Should Not Be Part Of Argentina’s Squad

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Argentina legend Diego Maradona does not think Inter Milan captain, Mauro Icardi is worthy to play for Albiceleste and says he should be the seventh choice striker.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Icardi’s national debut came in a world cup qualifier against Uruguay back in 2013 and has not featured since. He has been sublime in the Serie A, scoring 14 goals already this season.

Edgardo Bauza has said he’ll be open to adding the 23-year-old to his setup, but Maradona does not think he should make the cut.

“Let Icardi be the seventh striker, not the fourth. Before calling up Icardi, I’d pick [43-year-old Daniel] Bazan Vera,” Maradona told Radio Rivadavia.

“I really like Lucas Pratto. I would prefer to leave Icardi away from the national team.”

The post Maradona : Icardi Should Not Be Part Of Argentina’s Squad appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.