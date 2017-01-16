Marathon: Funds constraint disrupts Olowora

LAGOS marathon and road races prodigy, Aminat Olowora has revealed that she would have loved to participate in the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon slated for February but was restricted by lack of funds.

She said:”I am a student and I don’t have the money to transport myself to Nigeria. This is why I haven’t been home since I came here”.

Olowora who is currently studying at the Oklahoma City University where she won the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) women’s cross country championships last November was however optimistic she can break the East African dominance of marathon races on the continent.

“My main goal is to one day become the best in the world and I know to do that I need to out-run the Kenyans and the Ethiopians. I have been training hard to make sure I achieve this. I have beaten so many Kenyans and Ethiopians in the NAIA circuit.

“They are however not the type of Kenyans and Ethiopians I want to beat. The ones I want to

beat are the ones running in the big marathons across the globe”, she stated.

Meanwhile, Olowora has commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for returning long distance running to Lagos.

“This is what we need to make us competitive. The more athletes see competitions, the more motivated they are, and ‘she said and urged other state governors to emulate Governor Ambode so that Nigerian can successfully compete against the Kenyans and the Ethiopians.

Olowora was voted the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) women Athlete of the Year. She won the 1,500m, 5,000m and 10,000m events at the Eko 2012 National Sports Festival.

The post Marathon: Funds constraint disrupts Olowora appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

