March 23 for judgment on Cynthia Osokogu’s case

By Onozure Dania

Justice Olabisi Akinlade of the Lagos High Court sitting at Igbosere, yesterday fixed March 23, for judgment on the trial of four men accused of the murder of Cynthia Osokogu.

The late Osokogu was allegedly murdered on July 22, 2012 at Cosmilla Hotel, Lakeview Estate, Festac Town, Lagos, by her Facebook lover.

The defendants are: Okwumo Nwabufo, 33; Olisaeloka Ezike, 23; Orji Osita, 33, and Ezike Nonso, 25.

They are facing a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, stealing, recklessness, negligence and possession of stolen goods.

At the resumed trial yesterday, Akinlade, adjourned for judgment after the adoption of the final written addresses by all the counsel.

Akinlade had frowned at the delay by the second defendant’s counsel, Mr A. Nwachukwu, in filing his final written address.

She pointed out that the court would not entertain delay tactics from any counsel to forestall justice in all cases.

Mr. Victor Okpara, who spoke for all the defence counsel, said that the trial was fair and they expected their clients to be discharged and acquitted.

The murder trial began on February 8, 2013, with the state calling the hotel’s receptionist as the first witness.

