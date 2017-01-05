Marco Silva Appointed As Hull City Manager Till End Of The Season

Hull City have confirmed the appointment of Marco Silva as manager of the club till the end of the season.

Hull City who are currently bottom of the table and sacked Mike Phelan after losing 3-1 to West Brom.

The tigers have moved to replace Phelan, appointing Silva, who won the Greek Superleague title with Olympiacos last season.

Tigers vice-chairman Ehab Allam said: “Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style.

“He has a great track record and we feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the club’s Premier League status.

“Marco will be bringing in his own back-room team who have all played their part in his recent success.

“We are already working hard with Marco and his team to deliver some key additions to our squad during this.”

The post Marco Silva Appointed As Hull City Manager Till End Of The Season appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

