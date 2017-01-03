Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mariah Carey Blames Dick Clark Production For Her Bad Performance at Times Square New Year’s Eve

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

After the Times Square New Year’s Eve performance, Mariah Carey‘s team and Dick Clark Production (DCP) have been going back and forth on who is to take the blame for the singer’s bad performance. Carey’s team reportedly claimed that the sound from the ear piece was ‘choppy’ which the singer complained about before going on […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.