Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mariah Carey’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Suffers Similar Fate To Donald Trump’s

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

American singer, Mariah Carey’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star has reportedly been smashed. According to reports, the star’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star suffered a similar fate to US President-elect, Donald Trump’s over the weekend. TMZ reported that a rep for the Hollwood chambers revealed that the LAPD has been alerted after someone on Instagram…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Mariah Carey’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Suffers Similar Fate To Donald Trump’s appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.