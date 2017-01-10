Pages Navigation Menu

Is Marissa Mayer a failure? – USA TODAY

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Business


Is Marissa Mayer a failure?
SAN FRANCISCO — Is Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer a failure? Or was she just handed a Sisyphean task? "Both," says Aswath Damodaran, professor at New York University's Stern School of Business. "She was given the impossible job (of turning around the …
