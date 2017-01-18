Pages Navigation Menu

Mark Scott-Crossley must rot in jail, says victim of alleged racist attack – Mail & Guardian

Mark Scott-Crossley must rot in jail, says victim of alleged racist attack
Silence Mabunda, the Limpopo man allegedly attacked and then driven over with a 4×4 by Hoedspruit landowner Mark Scott-Crossley, said the former fugitive must rot in jail. Scott-Crossley handed himself over to the police in Pretoria on Wednesday after …
