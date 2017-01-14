Pages Navigation Menu

Marko Arnautovic hits double for Stoke to pile pressure on Sunderland – The Guardian

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Sports


The Guardian

Marko Arnautovic hits double for Stoke to pile pressure on Sunderland
The Guardian
Marko Arnautovic puts Stoke City 2-0 up against Sunderland with his second goal of the match. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters. Louise Taylor at the Stadium of Light. Saturday 14 January 2017 12.17 EST Last modified on Saturday 14 January 2017 13.48 …
Moyes' Sunderland look doomedESPN FC (blog)
Sunderland 1 Stoke City 3: Hosts humiliated by Marko Arnautovic doubleTelegraph.co.uk
Sunderland 1 – Stoke 3: Arnautovic and Crouch put struggling Black Cats to the swordExpress.co.uk
The Independent –Football365.com –SkySports –FourFourTwo
all 124 news articles »

