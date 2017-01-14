Marko Arnautovic hits double for Stoke to pile pressure on Sunderland – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Marko Arnautovic hits double for Stoke to pile pressure on Sunderland
The Guardian
Marko Arnautovic puts Stoke City 2-0 up against Sunderland with his second goal of the match. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters. Louise Taylor at the Stadium of Light. Saturday 14 January 2017 12.17 EST Last modified on Saturday 14 January 2017 13.48 …
Moyes' Sunderland look doomed
Sunderland 1 Stoke City 3: Hosts humiliated by Marko Arnautovic double
Sunderland 1 – Stoke 3: Arnautovic and Crouch put struggling Black Cats to the sword
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG