Marouane Chamakh Released By Cardiff City

Cardiff City have confirmed the departure of Marouane Chamakh after his contract at the club expired.

The former Arsenal striker joined Cardiff City on a short-term deal, which was billed to end in January.

He was snapped up by Neil Warnock when the former Leeds and QPR boss arrived in October, but his departure from the club was confirmed on Today , following the expiration of his contract and his failure to make an impact in the squad.

“They [Marouane and teammate Kieran Richardson] have left this week,” Neil Warnock said

“They have been good professionals, but we need to manipulate this squad and those two are easy as their contracts are up. They will both find clubs.”

The post Marouane Chamakh Released By Cardiff City appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

