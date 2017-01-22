Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Marriage troubles: The media has been unfair to me, Ubi Franklin cries out – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Marriage troubles: The media has been unfair to me, Ubi Franklin cries out
Vanguard
Despite all his efforts to stay off the media, the MMMG boss, Ubi Frankline has had his own share of publicity, both for good and bad reasons. From the time he parted ways with his former record label mate, Iyanya to the time he started dating Lilian

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.